|
|
age 45, of Kentwood passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral Services for Todd will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Held officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, from 5 until 8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made in support of Todd's children to Jim Schafer. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Todd was born on February 16, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of James and Janice (Coppens) Schafer of Beal City. Todd married Joni Campbell and had two sons, Benjamin and Steven. Todd enjoyed being creative and working with wood. He had a passion for fixing up homes. Todd is survived by his two children; parents; maternal grandmother; 6 siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfathers. You may view Todd’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 8, 2020