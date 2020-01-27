|
Todd Tuma, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 with his family and good friends by his side at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Todd was born August 13, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Edward and Roma Justine (VanOrder) Tuma. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1980. After attending Northwood University, Todd worked as a chef/owner with his family at Justine “Creative Cuisine” and Cafe’ Edward in Midland. Following that, he worked as a chef with his brother, Chef Michael Tuma, in kitchens in Midland, Alden, Lansing and Mt. Pleasant. Todd was a master saucier and pastry chef as well as a wonderful “comfort food” cook. Todd was a fanatical football enthusiast, and his Super Bowl parties were legendary. Sadly, his tragic love of the Detroit Lions was unrewarded. Todd is survived by three brothers, Van (Patti) Tuma of Midland, Tony Tuma of Chicago, and Michael Tuma of Mt. Pleasant; former sister-in-law, Ruth Tuma of Saginaw; niece, Justine Tuma; nephews, Jacob (Bennett) Tuma-Stewart, John (Luna) Tuma, and Daniel Tuma; longtime friends Stuart and Dona Bookey, Bobby and Helen Lee, Tom and Patti Olson, and Bill and Kay Fountain, and many loyal Super Bowl buddies. Todd was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of Todd’s life will be held in Mt. Pleasant and will be announced in early spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider HATS or Isabella Community Soup Kitchen. Envelopes are available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Charlesrlux.com. When Super Bowl Sunday rolls around this year and every year, think of Todd with a smile and raise a glass to family, friends, and football. By the way, he loves the Chiefs in this one.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020