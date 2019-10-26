|
age 52, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home. Funeral services for Tonia will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will take place following burial in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel and on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to her family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Tonia was born March 5, 1967, in Clare, the daughter of Frederick and Becky (Eichorn) Johnson. She graduated from Shepherd High School with the Class of 1985. Tonia married Pete Price on May 19, 1990. She worked as a switchboard manager for Information Technologies Department at CMU for over 20 years. Tonia was a member of Potter’s House Family Worship in Mt. Pleasant. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, taking daytrips together with Pete, and loved her grandchildren. Tonia is survived by her husband of 29 years Pete Price of Mt. Pleasant; daughters Kristle (Aaron) Cummings of Shepherd, Ashley Price (Larry Travis Jr.) of Shepherd; grandchildren Alexis Rae, Alyssa Marie, Colton Lee, and Carolyn Marie; parents Fred and Becky Johnson of Mt. Pleasant; brother Kim Johnson of Riverdale; mother-in-law Marie Price of Shepherd; aunt Mindy (John) Ackerman of Farwell; and uncle Dave (Linda) Robinson of Sebewa. Tonia was preceded in death by her grandparents Dave and Lillian Eichorn and Mary Hayward; uncle Jerry Eichorn; and her father-in-law Harry Price. To view Tonia’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019