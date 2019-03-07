Taylor, Tracy S., 68, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Tracy was born August 26, 1950 to Lois (Cummings) Willoughby and Vernon Taylor. Tracy graduated from Shepherd (MI) High School before marrying Marilyn (Berry) Taylor, starting a family, and moving to Eau Claire. He worked for the Menard’s distribution center for over thirty years. Tracy loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. Tracy will be remembered as a great father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. His finest traits were kindness and humor; he was quick to smile and always willing to offer a helping hand. Tracy is survived by his three children, Steven (Melanie) Taylor, of Tennessee, Elizabeth Spooner of Eau Claire, and Allison Taylor of Eau Claire; four siblings, Vern "Van" (Marilyn) Taylor, Tom (Charolette) Taylor, Ross (Julie) Willoughby, and Corinne (Craig) McConnell, all of Michigan; five step-siblings, James (Diane) Willoughby, Tim Willoughby, Karen (Roger) Hatt, Kelvin (Lilah) Willoughby, and Randall Willoughby, all of Michigan; seven grandchildren, Kellen, Avery, Addalyn, Anne Claire, Kinley, and Aeron. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and numerous good friends. Tracy was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. at The Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in the family’s name at Associated Bank. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary