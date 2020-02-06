Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Trudy Lee Johnson


1947 - 2020
Age 71 of Mexico, formerly of Saginaw, MI passed away October 28, 2019 at the hospital in Cozumel. Mexico. She was born November 5, 1947 in Alma, MI, the daughter of Warren G. and Laura E. (Cluley) Watson. Trudy was an Elementary School Teacher in Saginaw and retired in 2004. Her dream was to live in Mexico, moving there in 2005. Trudy also loved to read and spend time in her garden in Mexico. On November 3, 2014 Trudy married Antelmo in Mexico and he survives her. She is also survived by her 3 children Jared Johnson of Missouri, Nick Johnson of Saginaw and Courtney Johnson of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; sister Janet and Don Brink of Alma, MI; brother James and Christina Watson of St. Louis, MI; many nieces and nephews. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Robert Johnson and her nephew James P. Watson. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Faith Life Christian Center, 302 Pine Avenue, Alma, MI 48801. Memorials in Trudy’s memory may be made to Faith Life Christian Center. The family is being helped locally by Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 7, 2020
