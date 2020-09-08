1/1
Twylla Lee Homister
Twylla Lee Homister: age 53 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. Twylla was born June 4, 1967 the daughter of Howard and Barbara (Seeley) Homister. She enjoyed painting and coloring by number, painting statues, and working at McDonalds. She was known as a fighter and was throughout her entire battle with lung cancer. Twylla loved her grandchildren and was the joy of whatever room she was in. Twylla is survived by her children Justin (April) Homister of Mt. Pleasant, Jason (Matasha) Homister of Mt. Pleasant, Tequilla (Keith) Sian of Oil City, Archie (Ashlyn) Bovee of Alma, and Michelle (Alfonso) Lopez of Ludington; 5 grandchildren Alassondria, Jaice, Keagan, Jaxyn, and Kiara; Siblings Karen Kenworthy of Weidman, Shelly (Ken) Bassett Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, and Murl Homister of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Twylla is preceded by both her parents; life partner Arch Bovee; granddaughter Skylar Homister; sister Debra Eager; brother-in-law Kevin Kenworthy; and niece Heather Colt. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. at 11295 E Valley Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
