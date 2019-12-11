|
|
Ula Marie Cummins of Mt. Pleasant passed away at the Isabella Medical Care Facility in Mt. Pleasant on December 10, 2019 at the age of 100. The family is grateful for all the concern, patience and outstanding care provided by the staff. Ula was born November 10, 1919 in Millbrook, MI, the daughter of Gordon and Helen Smith. She married William (Bill) Cummins in July 1939. They lived at several places within the Lansing area, on a farm near Ithaca, at a home in Weidman, and finally residing in Mt. Pleasant. Together they enjoyed many trips to Florida and spending time at their cottage near Weidman. Ula enjoyed time with family and friends, and playing Bingo at the Medical Care Facility. Before retiring Ula worked for a tax accountant in Gratiot county and a Pharmacy in Weidman. She is survived by her two children, Larry (Cheryl) Cummins of Harrisville, and Judy (Garth) Lawrence of; three grandchildren, Pamela (Mark) Pfenninger, Duane Cummins, and David (Jessica) Cummins; and two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Rory Cummins. Ula was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents, and her sister Vera Smith. Per Ula’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Sherman Township. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 12, 2019