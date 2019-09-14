|
age 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Funeral Services for Vada will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. Private burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Treatment Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Vada was born June 26, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Ernest and Caroline (Doerfer) Faber. She graduated from Mt Pleasant High School, with the class of 1947. Vada married Lloyd “Wayne” Dowling on July 3, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2003. Vada worked for CMU food service for 20 years, retiring in 1986. She loved to garden and enjoyed harvesting and canning her fruits and vegetables. More than anything, Vada loved her home and her family. Vada is survived by her children Connie (Les) Messersmith of Grand Rapids, Sherron (David) Curtiss of Mt. Pleasant, Craig (Rebecca) Dowling of Richmond, and Annette (Gerard) Witte of Midland; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Jean) Faber of Durand; and sister Elinore Baker of Oakley. Vada was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; a brother Bernard; and sisters Mildred, Georgia Mae, and Dorothy. To view Vada’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 15, 2019