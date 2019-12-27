Morning Sun Obituaries
Valerie Jean Mears

Valerie Jean Mears Obituary
Valerie Jean Mears (Egbert), age 47 of Lake passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Valerie was born on October 8, 1972; she was the daughter of Lawrence Egbert II and Delores Garrett. She graduated from Beal City High School with the class of 1990. She was the owner of the Town and Country Tavern in Beal City for many years and then she was program director at the Cencare AFC Home in Weidman for over 10 years. Valerie had a passion for sitting and enjoying a good campfire, listening to music, watching movies, and crafting; but her most cherished pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandson Brantley. She was a lifelong member of the Auxiliary Post 4106 of Weidman. Valerie leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Delores Garrett; children, Jarret Mercer, Autumn (Michael) Kronsberg, Ethan Mears and William Mears; grandson, Brantley Kronsberg and one on the way; grandmother, Neva Jean Cole; brother, Lawrence J Egbert III and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed by her soulmate, Tony Mercer. Valerie was preceded in death by her dad. A funeral service for Valerie will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Noon at the Maier Family Funeral Home in Weidman. Visitation will be on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday from 11 to noon. The family requests that everyone light up the room by wearing purple as that was Valerie’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Valerie’s memory may be made to the family. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road, Weidman, MI 989-644-5000
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
