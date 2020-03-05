|
|
Valorie Lynn Andreas, 65, of St. Louis, MI, entered into the presence of her Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at St. Louis First Church of God, 520 W. Olive St., St. Louis, MI, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Nathan Workman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Valorie was born in Marlette, MI on November 21, 1954, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Fox) Chantiny. She graduated from Freeland High School with the class of 1973. On June 30, 1973, Valorie married Thomas L. Andreas in the Methodist church her family attended. They later became members of the St. Louis First Church of God. Valorie loved traveling with her husband Tom. She enjoyed raising, riding, and racing horses. She liked painting, gardening, and bicycle riding. Most of all, Valorie loved her family and spending time with them. Valorie is survived by her parents Charles "Chuck" and Mary Chantiny of Freeland, husband Thomas Andreas of St. Louis, daughter Michelle (Randy) VanHorn of St. Louis, son Justin Andreas of Sparta, and 2 grandsons: Trevor Andreas and Brandon VanHorn. She is also survived by father-in-law Roland Andreas, 2 brothers: Terry (Lynne) Chantiny and Jeff (Wendy) Chantiny; and several nieces and nephews. Valorie was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Ann Andreas and several aunts and uncles. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 6, 2020