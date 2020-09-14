1/1
Velma R. Burr
Velma R. Burr, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday September 12, 2020 at Medilodge in Frankenmuth. She was born April 6, 1941 in Midland County, the daughter of the late Marion & Mable (Wagner) Mogg. Velma was a hard working woman. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting. Velma was employed at the State Home in Mt. Pleasant for several years, and then she went to work at CMU Health Services for 20 plus years. After retiring from CMU, Velma went back to work at the State Home, until its closure in 2009. She found great joy working with all her clients and fellow employees. Velma was a loyal Detroit Lions fan, and would travel all over the state to watch her family participate in sporting events. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and being with her family. Survivors include her children: Charles & Sandra Burr of Blanchard, Allyson & Wendy Martin of Ovid, Lucinda Burr of Mt. Pleasant, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother Jack & Norma Mogg of Mt. Pleasant, sister Darlene & Kenneth Clarke of Coleman, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Junior and Clifford Mogg, sisters Maxine Burch and Minnie Johnson. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday September 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call at O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and at the church on Thursday starting at 10 am until the time of services. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township. Donations can be made to the Michigan Special Olympics. Please observe COVID-19 protocol.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
