Verl M. Cottrell of Alma Michigan passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 64. After weeks of failing health, he died peacefully at U of M hospital with his beloved wife Sandra, his children and loving family by his side. Verl was born on April 2, 1954 in Saginaw, Michigan to Milton Joseph Cottrell Sr. and Mabel Naoma (Foote) Cottrell. He graduated in the class of '73 from Merrill high school. He made a career for himself as a line worker at GM and retired after 30 years on December 21, 1989. He married the love of his life Sandra (Turner/Garcia). They lived together almost inseparable for 29 wonderful years. Verl loved the Lord and dedicated his life to serving God. He would look forward to church each week and church camp in the summer. He was always known for his love of frogs, working in the yard and cooking big meals for his family and friends. He was a loving generous man who is deeply cherished by his family. He was a good friend to all and a man who gladly helped anyone that was in need. He was an amazing father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. Verl was also a loving grandfather and great grandfather to many. Verl was a man that never cared about putting himself first. He always wanted to be sure that his wife whom he adored and loved dearly was taken care of first and foremost. He was a genuine, proud and all-around incredible man. He is so loved and will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents Milton Joseph Cottrell Sr.; mother Mabel Naoma Cottrell; brother Byron Clouttiere; step-sons Chris Garcia and Benny Joe Garcia. Verl is survived by loving wife Sandra Cottrell of Alma; children Jeremy Cottrell (Cortney) of Alma, Heather Garcia (Floyd) of Riverdale, Zach Cottrell of Alma, Lori Jackson (Ryan) of Riverdale, Jamie Garcia (Jennifer) of Alma and Adam Garcia of Mount Pleasant; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters Alice Hoten (Curt) of Chesaning, Delena Bushre (Tim) of Breckenridge; brothers Milton Cottrell (Patricia) and Clarence Cottrell (Sharon) of Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Louis Holiness Church by Pastor Matthew Smart (960 E. Monroe Road, St. Louis, MI). Luncheon to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2019