|
|
age 96, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home. A Memorial Graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella County Commission on Aging or Weidman United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Verna was born July 9, 1923, in Rolland Township, the daughter of Walter and Ora (Bacon) Taylor. She graduated from Weidman High School with the class of 1941. Verna married Harlan H. Sprague April 28, 1943 in Isabella County. Harlan preceded her in death in August 2003. Verna was a member of the Weidman United Methodist Church and VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4106 in Weidman. Verna was a talented seamstress and will be remembered for her sewing and quilting passion. Verna is survived by her sons: Larry (Cherre) Sprague of Mt. Pleasant, Terry (Diane) Sprague of Austin, TX, Steven (Cristy) Sprague of Weidman; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harlan; grandchild Joey; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. To view Verna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 13, 2019