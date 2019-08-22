|
|
Dr. Vicki Ellen Chessin, 68, of Alma, MI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 5, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating Vicki's life will be held at the Doig Chapel at Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Ave, in Alma on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service. The service will begin at 3:00 PM. Vicki was born in Lakewood, OH on June 4, 1951, the daughter of Hyman and Betty Ann (Ptak) Chessin. Vicki graduated from Albion College in 1973 with a major in biology. She received her M.D. from MSU College of Human Medicine in 1977. Vicki married Duane J. Powell on March 21, 1981, at Dunning Memorial Chapel at Alma College. Their daughter Lane Chessin Powell was born in June 1989. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage. Vicki was a physician at Gratiot Family Practice in Alma for 36 years. Over the years, Vicki served on the boards of Gratiot Community Hospital, the Gratiot County Community Foundation, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant. Vicki was passionate about social activism, particularly in the areas of women’s health and reproductive freedom, the environment, and civil rights and civil liberties. She loved traveling and bird watching, and embraced Duane’s adventurous hobbies, including scuba diving, boating, and dirt bike riding. Vicki is survived by her daughter Lane and her son-in-law Noah Klugman. She is also survived by her siblings: Wendy Chessin, Roger Chessin and his wife Freda, and Russell Chessin. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Duane. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Vicki's memory to: the ACLU of Michigan (www.aclumich.org); Planned Parenthood (www.plannedparenthood.org); or the Powell Chessin Gratiot County Science Education Fund - Gratiot County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 248, Ithaca, MI 48847. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in St. Louis, MI. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 23, 2019