Vickie McGuirk, 67, of Lake Isabella, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. She was born November 7, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Leo and Vada (Chaffee) Gatehouse. She graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1971 and on July 18, 1975, married Tim McGuirk at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Vickie owned and was a hairstylist at Beyond the Path Organic Salon in Lake Isabella. She was creative and could craft nearly anything. Besides her affection for animals, Vickie enjoyed gardening and making jewelry. Beyond anything, Vickie loved and cherished her family. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tim; three children Amanda (Michael) Flynn of Howell, Angela McGuirk of Mt. Pleasant and Amie (Trevor) Burns of Port Orange, FL; sister, Donna Thren of Weidman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside service for Vickie will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Bennett Cemetery in Weidman. All are welcome. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020