|
|
Vic Howell, 76, of Barryton, Michigan (formerly of Shepherd Michigan) and a "snowbird" of Walden Shores, Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. He was born January 22, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to the late Cecil and Edna Howell. Vic was a retired service representative for Morbark Industries. He was a member of the Eagles in Weidman, Michigan and a charter member of the Conservation Club in Barryton. As an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved hunting and fishing. Vic could be found on the lake almost every day. Vic was preceded in death by his son Danny Howell and two brothers, Robert and Richard Howell. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Maybee) Howell; son Victor J. Howell of Barryton, Michigan, daughter Wendy (Howell) Lloyd of Smyrna, Tennessee; sisters Shirley Lang and Judy Gleason both of Crossville, Tennessee, and Wanda Rosell of Holly Michigan; Five grandchildren, Trevor (Brenda) Howell, Nathan Howell, Casey Howell, Coty Howell and Emily Lloyd; six great grandchildren, Trent, Mikalya, Katelyn, Brooklyn, Lillyan and Jasper Howell. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Weidman Michigan. Services will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 31, 2020