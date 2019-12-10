|
Victoria Rae (McEvers) Gascho (73) of Monument, Colorado passed away at home surrounded by family on November 25, 2019. She valiantly battled cancer for over four years. Born and raised in Grayling, Michigan, Vicki became a follower of Jesus early in life, committing herself to a life of Christian service. At Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, she met Dick Gascho. They married in Fairview, MI in 1967 and were soon blessed with three sons. In 1972 and for the next 13 years, they served Trinity Baptist Church in Alma, Michigan. Moving to Graz, Austria In 1985, they joined the work of Greater Europe Mission and eventually located to Luxembourg. For the last 21 years, She has called Monument, Colorado home. A life-long learner, Vicki earned a PhD in Education from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. She invested her gifting in Greater Europe Mission as well as holding the role of Senior Consultant for Curriculum Development with Development Associates International. At DAI Vicki’s work took her to India, Egypt and elsewhere in Asia and Africa. She was also an adjunct faculty member at Trinity International University, Deerfield, Illinois. Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. She will be missed by many. Vicki is survived by her husband Dick, sons Rick (Christy), Andy (Vicki), Adam (Bethel) and grandchildren Rich, Megan, Josiah, Rebecca, Jacob, Mariah, Jeremiah, Ty, Micah, and Kael. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gladys McEvers, and siblings Ted (Jennie), Jerry (Shirley) and Louanne (Bob). A memorial service is planned for January 31, 2020, to be held at 6:30 pm at Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, 80919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Europe Mission (P.O. Box 1669, Monument, CO 80132-1669), Development Associates International (13710 Struthers Rd, Suite 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80921), or Compassion International (Colorado Springs, CO 80997)
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 15, 2019