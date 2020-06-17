Virgilene Marie Bigard, 66, passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020. Virgie was born on May 27th, 1954 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of the late Leonard Koslowski and Rosemary (Torzewski) Ulrich. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1972. While working at Jennings Petroleum in 1982, she met the love of her life, Steve, at a Michigan Oil and Gas Association picnic. They married on July 21st, 1984 in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Upon relocating to Mount Pleasant, she began working at Firstbank where her warm smile greeted customers for over 23 years. Most recently, she worked alongside Steve at Bigard and Huggard Drilling, where she enjoyed spending time with the office crew, as well as the guys in the shop who fondly called her “shop mom”. Her cheerful caring attitude will be sadly missed by all. Of all her accomplishments in life, she was most proud of her daughter, Ashley. Being a mother was what Virgie enjoyed the most. Her selfless love and generous spirit extended to all who knew her. She enjoyed sewing, decorating, HGTV, shopping in Bay City, taking care of her cat “Kitty,” and making frequent trips to Frankenmuth with her family. She knew how to make everything beautiful and brought life and color to everything she touched. She will be deeply and profoundly missed. Virgie is survived by her adoring husband, Steven Bigard; loving daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Adam Gaertner; “surrogate” daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Kapala; sister, Jacqueline McInnes; brothers, John (Annie) Koslowski and Louis (Teresa) Koslowski; sister-in-law, Jeana Falsetta; brothers-in-law, Allen (Gail) Bigard, Bruce (Amanda) Bigard, John (Jean) Bigard, and Paul (Michelle) Bigard; numerous nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Debora Klunzinger. Virgie was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, James and Lucille Bigard; sister, Paulette Cheney; and brother-in-law, Rick Falsetta. A public funeral service for Virgie will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Donald Henkes officiating. The family will receive guests from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 19th at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. In keeping with the current restrictions, those attending are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during visitation and the funeral service. Rite of Committal of cremains will occur in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation. You may view Virgie’s obituary online and send condolences to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.