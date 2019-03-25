Dumon, Virginia Ann Skedgell; died January 21, 2019. The daughter of Thomas and Emma (Brower) Skedgell, she was born in Coral, MI on October 1, 1922. She married Charles F. Dumon (deceased) on March 27, 1943 and together they had three daughters, raising them in Mt. Pleasant. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles, daughter Julia, granddaughter Debra Webb, sister Jane Thorfinnson, second husband Kenneth Helber and his son Richard. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Whitehead (David) and Nancy Dumon Nordfjord (Norm). Her grandchildren are Nicholas (Kim) Whitehead, Carrie Whitehead (Jamey Loomis), Rebecca (Ross) Machiela, Mattis (Lindsay) Nordfjord, Joy (Greg) Dolcini, Timothy (Kristie) Webb, Joy (Greg) Dolcini, and Thomas (Mahaela) Webb and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Ken’s children, Nancy Helber Card (John), Margo Helber Link (Wally) and Shirley Nowland Helber. Virginia was much loved by her family and many friends. The staff of Maplewood of Mt. Pleasant and Great Lakes Caring Hospice lovingly cared for her in her final years. She was a founding member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant and a service will be held there April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 320 S. Bradley St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, or the Alzheimer’s Association, MI Great Lakes Chapter, 564 S. Main St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary