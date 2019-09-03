|
|
Age 92, of Vestaburg, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Virginia was born June 7, 1927 in Alma, the daughter of Lorne and Lena (Hamp) Gossett. She married Bill Freeman on August 21, 1947. Virginia worked in the lunchroom and as a library aid for Vestaburg Schools for many years. She was a member of the Eastminster Presbyterian Church, volunteered at the Masonic Home and enjoyed singing in the church choir, being outside and watching birds. She is survived by her daughters Judy Fuller, Tina (Curt) McConnell, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister Lorna Wolfe and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Leta Bailey, Julia King, L. Lucille Bradley, June Howell and Lyle Gossett. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm with memorial services immediately following, at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Interment will be held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Pathways Resident Activity Fund. To view Virginia’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019