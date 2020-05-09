Virginia L. Langin, age 93 of Alma, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020, under the loving care of her family. When she was younger, Virginia liked going dancing and hanging out with her friends. As she got older, Virginia enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking for her family, and spending time with them especially around the holidays. She liked watching her favorite actors and actresses, Shirley Temple, Tom Hanks, John Candy and Carver Dana Andrews. Virginia also enjoyed tending to her garden. Surviving Virginia are her children, Linda (Ron) Sproat of Belding; Richard Langin, Jr. of Sheridan; Cheryl (Ron) Berkenpas of Hudsonville; Pam Marsh of St. Louis; Deborah Langin of Midland; Scott Langin of Sumner; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; former daughters-in-law, Dawn Bailey and Cherie Langin; and many wonderful friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Iva (Carll) Scramlin; husband, Richard Langin, Sr.; daughter, Teresa Langin; sisters, Wilma Hoisington; Freda Johnson and brother, Lee Scramlin. Due to the COVID Pandemic a memorial service for Virginia will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Riverdale Cemetery. For those wanting to make a memorial donation in Virginia’s memory the family suggests you direct them to the VFW. To leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Virginia, please go to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store