Virginia Marie "Butch" Whitney
age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Per Butch's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Butch was born on January 18, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Albert and Doris (Huntley) Whitney. Butch was a beautician for 40 years. She enjoyed to golf and bowl. She bowled for over 50 years. Butch loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Butch is survived by her daughter, Julie (Richard) Laity of Rosebush; grandsons, Ryan Laity and Cody (Jordan) Laity; great-granddaughter, Layla Laity; siblings, Dick Whitney of Florida, Kenny Whitney of Texas, Tammy Kosher of Pennsylvania, and Jackie Thrush of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. Butch was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Maryann Brady of St. Louis, Madia "Sue" Shuba of Florida, and Bill Whitney of St. Louis. You may view Butch’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
