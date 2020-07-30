Virginia Rose Herman, 95, of Weidman passed away on July 29, 2020. Virginia was born on the family homestead in Coldwater Township on March 2, 1925, the eldest daughter of Martin and Maggie (Geasler) Boger. She attended a one room country school until the fourth grade when the Conley School consolidated with the Weidman school district. Upon graduation in 1942 from the Weidman High School, Virginia became a student at Central Michigan University and worked toward a teaching degree. She was a beloved teacher who touched the lives of many children. She spent a total of 32 years teaching, retiring in 1980. She taught her first five years in Beal City Public Schools, followed by 27 years teaching kindergarten in Weidman. In the winter of 1945 Harry and Virginia were married. They celebrated their 71st anniversary before his passing in 2016. Harry and Virginia were active members of the Weidman United Methodist Church where they served faithfully for many years. They also spent time volunteering with the Red Cross and the soup kitchen in Mt. Pleasant. Virginia is survived by her son, Thomas (Sallie) Herman of Weidman; two grandchildren: Christine (Jim) McFarlane of Mt. Pleasant and John (Amber) Herman of Lake; and three great-grandchildren: Maggie McFarlane, Zachary Herman, and Hanna Herman. Also surviving is her sister Pauline Estes of Lake, MI, brother-in-law, Ralph Turnbull, and two nephews, Robert and Tim Turnbull. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sister, Ruth Turnbull, and brother-in-law Bill Estes. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no public service at this time. A Celebration of Virginia’s life will be planned at a later date. Donation in Virginia’s memory will be directed to an educational fund established at a later date. Please share a memory or leave a condolence for Virginia’s family by clicking the guestbook tab at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store