|
|
age 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A Memorial Celebration for Vivian will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment has taken place in Two Rivers Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant First Church of Christ, Isabella County Commission on Aging, or the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Vivian was born on May 9, 1942, in Osseo, MI, the daughter of Veranas and Helen (Doty) Moore. She graduated from Sand Creek High School in 1960. Vivian married Kenneth Kopke on August 31, 1963, in Adrian. Vivian worked in financial aid at Central Michigan University for 20 years. She enjoyed playing "hand and foot", reading, shopping and being active in the CMU community. Her family was her life, she never missed any of the kids and grandkids events and activities. Vivian is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ken; daughter, Kendra Brown, of Mt. Pleasant; daughter-in-law, Kady Kopke of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jordan, Margaret, Jason, Steven, and Sydnee Kopke, Michael Sedell, Zachary, Ryan, and Evan Brown; and brother, Duane "Butch" Kronberg of Lambertville, MI. Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Greg Kopke in 2014, and parents. You may view Vivian’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019