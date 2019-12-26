|
In loving memory.. Vivian S Gerred, 78, passed away on December 18, 2019. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Ealton and Helen Small, her son, Raymond Miles, and her sister, Shirley Freeman. Vivian was born on November 30, 1941. She is survived by her children Rebecca Hill and Jim(Sandra) Miles, her grandchildren Alicia Miles, Amanda Wrath and Bobby Hill, her great grandchildren Emma and Conner Wrath, her sister, Karen Pratt and many nieces and nephews. She will be buried at Richland Township cemetery in Vestaburg Mi.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019