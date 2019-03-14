|
Bunker, Walter E.; age 78 of Shepherd passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Medilodge of Clare. Services will be Monday, March 18 at 11am at Westlawn Church of Christ in Shepherd with John Amstutz officiating. There will be Visitation on Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 4pm at Berry Funeral Home. Walter was born August 8, 1940, the son of Walter and Donna (Allen) Bunker. He married Margaret Cochran on October 10, 1964 in Shepherd. He retired from General Motors in 1995. Walter is survived by his wife Margaret; four children, Walter (Karen) Bunker of Shepherd, Tammy (Rob) Weber of Shepherd, Debbie (Dan) Reid of Lake Isabella, and Brian (Melissa) Bunker of Shepherd; six grandchildren Jeremy, Korin, Dustin, Emily, Delaney, and Samantha; sisters Joyce (Don) Kanine of Alma and Joann (Gene) Nowak of South Carolina; and brother Dale (Barb) Bunker of Mt. Pleasant. Walter is preceded in death by his brother Larry Bunker and his sister Mary Elsenheimer.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 15, 2019