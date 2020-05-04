Walter John Starkweather
age 69, of Bay City, formerly of Winn, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Riversbend Rehabilitation Center in Bay City. Graveside services for Walter will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery with Benjamen Evers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Walter was born in Mt. Pleasant on December 10, 1950, the son of John and Eleanor (Curtis) Starkweather. He graduated from Shepherd High School with the class of 1968. He then served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Walter is survived by his sons Michael (Anne) Starkweather of Virginia, Matthew (Sarah) Starkweather of Bath; grandchildren Mason, Molly, Madden, Manning; and sisters Valerie Fishbeck of Gaylord and Karen Parks of Commerce Township. Walter was preceded in death by his parents. To view Walter’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit

