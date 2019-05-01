|
age 65, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Walter will be held at the Community of Christ Church in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. Walter was born on April 24, 1954, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the son of Hilary Hugh and Mary Elizabeth (Jones) Hoffmann. He lived at the Mt. Pleasant State Home and Training School until he turned 8 years old when he went to live with Violet Eaton and her family. Walter was a Boy Scout and earned numerous merit badges. He worked carrying out groceries for customers and bringing carts in at Ashcraft's and Kroger’s in Mt. Pleasant. He was baptized into and a member of the Community of Christ Church. Walter was a fan of the Detroit Lions and Tigers and he loved Elvis Presley. Walter is survived by his twin brother William L. Hoffmann of Detroit, sisters Elizabeth (Ron) Lyons of AZ and Carol Cole of TX; nieces and nephews Casey (Vanessa) Hoffmann, Christine Lyons, Amy Niederhaus, Darrell Cole, William Cole, Walter Cole, Warren Cole, Vince VanBael, Dawn Hoffmann, Wendy (Eric) Hutchins, Alan Hoffmann, Renne Hoffmann; great-nieces and great-nephews Calista, Madison, Marissa, Jordan, Scott, Nick, Alex, Grayson, Madison; great-great-niece Brooklyn Rose; his foster brother Jack Eaton and foster sister Lavonna (John) Osborn, of Mt. Pleasant. Walter was preceded in death by his sister Eleanor VanBael and brother Howard Albert Hoffmann. You may view Walter’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2019