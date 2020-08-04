Walter Lewis Neal, age 63, of Edmore passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, August 3, 2020. Walt was born on September 1, 1956, in Lansing, the son of Francis and Donna (Flagg) Neal. He was raised in the Bath area where he attended Bath Public Schools. Walt married the love of his life, Connie Rae Doolittle, on January 22, 1980, in Lansing. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was employed by Day Construction as a directional drill bore operator, for over 20 years and at Kaltz Excavation for 2 years before his retirement in 2018. Walt enjoyed being outdoors, fishing,hunting, canoeing and a cold Budweiser while sitting at the picnic table under a shade tree. He was a member of the Laborers Local 1098 Union. Walt is survived by his sons, James (Katie) Neal of Canadian Lakes, and Timothy Neal of Edmore; his grandchildren, Hannah and Aiden; brothers, Irvin Neal of Travers City, David (Julie) Neal of Lansing, James (Kim ) Neal of Lansing; sisters, Tina Neal, Gloria (Arthur) Brown, Francine Neal, all of Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Connie; his parents, Francis and Donna; and his siblings, Dale, Linda, Carl and Kyle Neal. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview, with Pastor John Martin officiating. Condolences may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com