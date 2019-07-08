|
|
Davenport, Wanda J., age 84 of Riverdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Laurels of Carson City. Wanda was a person who appreciated all the beauty around her. She loved flowers and their vibrant colors, wildlife which would wander through her yard, birds which flew by and the songs they sang, and horses with their majesty and power. Wanda was also very fond of her furry friends, especially her dog, Bernie. Surviving Wanda are her daughters, Sharon (Rick) White of Carson City; Sheryl (Frank) Young of Putney, Kentucky; Vicky (Mike) Babcock of Edmore; sons, Gaylin (Sue) Bogart of Butternut; Gary (Dorothy) Bogart of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; sisters, Zetta Campbell of Sears; Colleen Fisher of Sheridan; brother, Keith (Beth) Charter of Crystal; numerous grandchildren; lots of great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Royal & Emily (Fockler) Charter; husband, Keith Davenport; grandson, Mitchell Young and two brothers, Ed Charter and Kenny Charter. Visitation for Wanda is being held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Simpson Family Funeral Home (246 S. Main St.) in Sheridan and one hour prior to the funeral ceremony on Thursday. Funeral ceremonies will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 also at the funeral home beginning at 11 AM with Tiffany Kohn of Simpson Family Funeral Homes serving as the Funeral Celebrant. Graveside ceremonies will be held at 2 PM on Thursday at the Crystal Township Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, or share a favorite memory of Wanda, please go to
Published in Morning Sun on July 9, 2019