More Obituaries for Wanda Quakenbush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Jean (Riechoff) Quakenbush

Wanda Jean (Riechoff) Quakenbush Obituary
Wanda Jean Quakenbush, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Maplewood Assisted Living. She was born March 28, 1931, in Hannibal, Missouri, daughter of the late William Thomas and Edith Clara (Ward) Riechoff. A graduate of McCooey Catholic High School in Hannibal, MO, Jean married Raleigh Quakenbush on July 29, 1950, in Flora, Illinois. She followed her husband from state to state as he worked in the oil industry. She has been a resident of Mt. Pleasant since 1975. She was employed at Post Pharmacy and volunteered at Sacred Heart Parish on numerous funeral dinners. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jean is survived by three sons, Mark (Heather) Quakenbush of Sparta, Bill (Michelle) Quakenbush of Mt. Pleasant, and Michael (Monica) Quakenbush of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Brian (Jochelle) Quakenbush, Kyle (Jen) Quakenbush, Jessica (Jason) Vautrin, Eric Quakenbush, and Melissa Quakenbush; nine great grandchildren, Luna and Aero Quakenbush, Cameron, Makenna, J.J., Neala, and Emma Quakenbush, and Jayla and Jordyn Vautrin; sister, Peggy Bryant of Kansas City, KS; brother, William Riechoff of Belleville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith Riechoff; and husband, Raleigh Quakenbush. A Funeral Mass for Jean will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass. Cremation will follow and her ashes will be interred at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice. Envelopes are available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home or at the church during the Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
