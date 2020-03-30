|
Wanda Mae Flowers, age 94 of Alma, formerly of Mt. Pleasant and Union Lake, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Masonic Pathways in Alma with family by her side. Wanda was born August 9, 1925 the daughter of Timothy and Annie Mae (Lisenby) Epley. Wanda was first and foremost a devout Christian woman and considered herself a child of God. She married Oscar Talmadge Flowers Jr. on August 11, 1945 while he was on leave from World War II and was planning to return to the War. WWII ended September 2, 1945 and he returned to his bride where they were married for 67 years. Wanda and Oscar liked living on the lake together. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She won several ribbons at the Michigan State Fair for canning and baking. Wanda was a very active member at the Mt. Pleasant Community Church. She loved her family and being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Wanda is survived by her children Christine Johnston of Mt. Pleasant and Mark (Karen) Flowers of LeRoy; 7 grandchildren Dennis K. Flowers Jr., Amy Renee Flowers, Jennifer Lee Gutman, Christopher M. Flowers, Bradley A. Burr, Leah M. Martin, and Megan Ann Johnston; 16 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Cathy Flowers of Walled Lake; and several nieces and nephews. Wanda is preceded by both her parents; her husband Oscar; son Dennis Flowers Sr.; granddaughter Rachel Marie Johnston; son-in-law Gary A. Johnston; sister Bernice Farrell; and brother David Bradley Epley. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 31, 2020