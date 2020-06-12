age 40, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Blanchard, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a private funeral service for Warren will be held on Monday, June 15th at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chuck Richardson officiating. Burial will take place at Pine River Cemetery in Blanchard. Memorial contributions may be made to a Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. The family requests that those who attend wear U of M attire. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Warren’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Warren was born September 29, 1979, in Alma, the son of Mark and Candice (Courser) Uebele. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, boating, and hunting. Recently, Warren loved watching nature television programs. Warren is survived by his parents Candice and James Newman, Sr. of Mt. Pleasant; brother Derrick Uebele of Blanchard; nephews Brayson and Brady; step-brothers Jimmy Newman, Jerry (Bonnie) Newman, Gary Newman; step-sister Kristine (Mike) McCarthy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Warren was preceded in death by his father Mark Uebele; maternal grandparents Stanley and Elaine Courser; and paternal grandparents Gerald and Maxine Uebele. You may view Warren's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.