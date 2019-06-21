|
|
Wayne Richardson, 84, passed away peacefully at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on June 20, 2019. Born on October 24, 1934 in Lincoln Park, Michigan to James Boyd and Blanche Mildred (Christian), Wayne graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952 and headed to Alaska to work that summer. He landed a job on a gold dredge and worked until cold weather ended the season. He secured a variety of jobs in California, before going to work for Ford Motor Company back in Michigan. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and had his training at Parris Island, South Carolina. During his three years in the Corps, he became a mapmaker and draftsman and spent eighteen months in Japan, coming back to the states on the carrier USS Hornet. He married and when his tour was over, returned to Michigan and was again employed by Ford Motor Company. He took night classes at Henry Food Community College to sharpen his technical and engineering skills. He was a talented illustrator and eventually became a leader with his own group, with the title of Senior Technical Illustrator. An avid outdoorsman, Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, sailing, diving, skiing and canoe racing. He relished telling how he and his racing partner won first place in a race across Lake Michigan on August 2, 1964. He loved biking, golfing, playing hockey, baseball and riding motorcycles. A skilled craftsman, he created many objects of beauty by using wood, leather, metal and stained glass. Favorite hobbies were photography, drawing and making walking sticks. A single man when he retired from Ford in 1987, he moved to property he owned in Glennie, Michigan. Visiting a bookstore in East Tawas one day, he met Connie Bronson, and they were married on June 25, 1988. They moved to Lake, Michigan in 1993 and relocated to Mt. Pleasant in 2016. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, sons Douglas, Wayne Jr. and Chad, brothers Homer, James Jr., Eugene, sister Virginia and former wife Barbara, and is survived by wife Connie, sons Mark, Russell and David, daughter Erin, daughter-in-law Maiko, granddaughter Marissa, sister Joyce and her husband Jerry, brother-in-law Eugene, treasured friend, Sara, as well as many nieces and nephews. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Published in Morning Sun on June 22, 2019