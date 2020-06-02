Age 58, of Vestaburg passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born March 6, 1962 in Lakeview the son of Victor and Alice (Hart) Keyes. He worked for many years in construction. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being out-doors. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and especially cherished time spent with his beloved grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his children, Danielle (Kevin) Batista, Anthony Keyes, Wayne “Beaner” (Bobbi) Keyes; ten grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Noah, Kaeleb, Kameron, Kinsley, Jessica, Jillian, Marcus and Janielle; eight siblings, Mike (Wyndy) Buckner, Paul Buckner, Nancy (Dan) Hubbard, Brian (Cathy) Keyes, Bruce (Amy) Keyes, Tracy Keyes, Hope (Joe) Bartkus, Gary (Nicole) Keyes and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per Wayne’s wishes cremation has taken place with a memorial celebration to be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 pm at the family farm, 9451 Willard Rd. Crystal, MI 48818. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Wayne’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



