Hintz, "Coach" Wayne, 91, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Munson Hospice House. Wayne was born in Aberdeen, Wash., to the late Major General Alfred E. and Aurelia (Duit) Hintz. On Nov. 23, 1951, he married the love of his life, Janet Grubbe, who survives him. Wayne proudly served his country (1944-48) in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Clover Park High School, Tacoma, Wash, and later earned his Masters in Physical Education from Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash. Wayne began his career at Whitworth, where he taught physical education, coached basketball and golf, and had the honor of caddying for Bing Crosby. In '58 the family moved to Michigan, where he was a teacher and the head basketball coach at Alma College. There, he developed the skills of his first pro basketball player and Hall-of-Famer Bud Acton along with star center Jim Northrup, who later became a Detroit Tiger outfielder. In '66 the family relocated to Traverse City and he became the head basketball coach at TC Central and taught elementary physical education for the T.C. Area Public Schools. Here, he developed his second pro-basketball player, Tom Kozelko. Both Bud and Tom stated, "If it weren't for Coach Hintz, I never would have made it to the NBA." For 25 summers Wayne was Director of the Michigan Migrant School. He also coached track in the Traverse City School system, formed the All-City track meets for the elementary schools, and organized various races in the area—most notably the annual Turkey Trot held every Thanksgiving Day. He was a professional canoe-racing enthusiast, taking sixth place in the 1970 Au Sable River Canoe Marathon. He proudly coached his daughter Barb and son Dan for National and Junior Olympic kayaking competitions. He enjoyed woodcarving, country western music and dancing, and was a fan of professional bull riding, among other pursuits. Wayne was a man of faith who loved and cherished his family. He was a great father, friend, mentor and inspiration to many. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Janet; three daughters, Saundra (Reed Zitting) Hintz, Karlene (Ted) Boeve, and Barbara (Vince) Edwards; and his son Daniel (Susan) Hintz. Grandchildren include Jennifer (Joe) Patanella, Mark (Bonnie) Boeve, Michelle Boeve, David Edwards and Sara (Nick) Hawkins. Great grandchildren are Angela Patanella, Jacob Patanella, Carson Patanella, Lawson Boeve and Abram Edwards. A private memorial service will be held this spring at the Au Sable River in Grayling, Mich. Burial with full military honors will take place this summer at the Willamette National Military Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Those planning an expression may wish to consider a memorial donation to the Coach Wayne Hintz Scholarship, through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation - https://www.gtrcf.org/give/our funds.html/307/) or to the Wayne Hintz Endowed Scholarship at Alma College, 614 W. Superior St., Alma, MI 48801. Gifts may also be made online at https://www.alma.edu/giving/make-a-gift/online-giving/ with the Wayne Hintz Scholarship noted in the Designation field. The family is being served by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please share your thoughts and memories with Wayne's family at his tribute page: Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2019