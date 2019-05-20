Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Wesley J. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wesley J. Miller Obituary
Miller, Wesley J., 82, of Riverdale, Michigan, passed away May 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Wesley was born November 17, 1936 in Elm Hall, Michigan, the son of Ernest and Lydia Miller. Wesley married Joyce Gallihugh on September 24, 1977. Wes enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard. He spent many years working in the forestry industry and retired from Asplundh Tree Expert Company in 1998. Wesley is survived by his wife Joyce Miller; his children Michale (Debra) Miller, Diana (Eric) Sanger, Andrea (Eric) Roslund, Darcia (Shannon) Daley, Becki Watkins, Kimberli Ebright and Traci Ebright; his brother Harry (Patricia) Miller; sister Charlotte Miller; and numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Lydia, brother Ernest Miller, daughter Eleanora Ann Miller and son David Miller. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home, Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on May 21, 2019
