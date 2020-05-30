Wilbur Walter Watts, Jr, 86 of Weidman passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lindsley Cemetery, Allegan, MI. The family will meet with friends on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Maier Family Funeral Home, 989-644-5000. We ask that due to the current Coronavirus restrictions groups of 10 at a time enter the funeral home and keep distancing in mind. Maier Family Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.