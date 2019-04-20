|
age 79, of Stevenson Lake passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home under the care of Grace Hospice. Funeral Services for Wilda will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Lee Austin officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held in the Reflections Reception Center following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Wilda was born on August 3, 1939, in Rosebush, the daughter of Seth John and Mildred (Graham) Carrier. She married William Recker on February 7, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant. Wilda loved to play bingo. She was fabulous with cross stitch, making several beautiful pieces. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important thing to Wilda. Wilda is survived by her husband, Bill Recker; sons, Kevin (Tammy) Recker, Randy (Veronica) Recker, James (Kim) Recker, and Terry (Pattie) Recker; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Wilda was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry, Durward, and Seth "Jay" Carrier. You may view Wilda’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2019