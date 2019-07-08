|
|
Willard K. Gibson, Jr., 89, of Rosebush and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan. He was born August 14, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Willard and Sadie (Saari) Gibson. Willard enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1946-1948. He was employed as a truck driver, retiring from Liquid Transport. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his friends. Willard is survived by four children, Sally (Fred) Spangler of Tulsa, OK, Mary Jane Evans of Rosebush, Ken (Bonnie) Gibson of Crestview, FL, and Randy Gibson (and partner, Mark Wilkin) of Evart; their mother, Marie Bowers; nine grandchildren, Carla Smith, Cary McGuire, Russell Smith, Teresa Baker, Kevin Spangler, Paula Evans, Jasen Evans, Christina Gibson-Moore, and Ryan Gibson; 10 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley French of Mt. Pleasant; and Connie Calkins of Clare, Don (Connie) Denman of Farwell, Willard (Sue) Denman of Blanchard, Sandy Blodgett of Farwell, and Nancy (Larry) Gott of Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rita Smith; and siblings, Rita VanOcker, Norma Karcher, and Richard Gibson. A private family memorial will be celebrated at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Commission on Aging or Rosebush Manor. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 9, 2019