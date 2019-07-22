Morning Sun Obituaries

Willard "K" Gibson Jr.

Willard "K" Gibson Jr. Obituary
Willard K. Gibson, Jr., 89, of Rosebush and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home). Following the service, a meal will be served. Interment of his ashes will be in Riverside Cemetery will military honors. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Commission on Aging or Rosebush Manor. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 23, 2019
