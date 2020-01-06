|
age 50, of Remus passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant under the care of Heartland Hospice. Funeral Services for Bill will be held at Faith Indian Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doyle Perry officiating. Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held back at the church following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, January 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lion's Club. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Faith Indian Church of the Nazarene. Bill was born on June 27, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Raymond and Gladys (Young) Sehl. He married Glenna Springer on April 20, 2004. Bill loved to work on old cars and was an animal lover. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Bill is survived by his wife, Glenna; children, Samuel (Karla) Springer, Floyd Sehl, Sarah Sehl, James (Alannah) Springer, and Johnathan Springer,; 8 grandchildren including granddaughter, Samantha Springer; parents, Raymond, Sr., and Gladys Sehl; siblings, Gerald Sehl, June Huguelet, Penny "Peaches" (Brent) Dell, and Raymond "Ray" (Shellie) Sehl, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bertha and Floyd Young and Dorothy and Gerald Sehl; father-in-law, Russell Bennett, Jr.; and in-laws, Peter Bennett and Lois Bennett. You may view Bill’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020