William B. Budge "Bill", 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Alma, MI passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1928 to the late Dr. Melvin and Florence (Hall) Budge. He married Eileen (Probst) Budge on December 26, 1951 and were married 54 years until Eileen passed away on May 23, 2006. Bill is survived by his sons: Mark (Denise) Budge; and John (Julie) Budge both of Bowing Green, Ohio; grandchildren; Eric (Katelynn); Brian (Ashleigh), Kevin, Michael, Jacob and Elizabeth; and great-grandchild Florence "Wren". He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eileen; brothers: Bob & Mike Budge; and sister Betty Fowler. Bill earned a bachelors degree in biology from Alma College then went on to serve our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He returned home and earned his master degree in education from the University of Michigan. After graduating from U of M, Bill taught biology and coached basketball, football, tennis and baseball at Alma High School. He taught for 32 years retiring in 1985. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. He was a big college sports fan and enjoyed watching all types of sports on TV. He will be dearly missed. A private burial will be held at North Star Cemetery, North Star, MI. A memorial service for Bill will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be gifted Alma United Methodist Church, 501 Gratiot Ave, Alma, MI 48801 or Gratiot County Animal Shelter, 2675 Washington Rd, Ithaca, MI 48847. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 22, 2020