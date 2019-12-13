|
|
Age 51, of Riverdale, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sparrow Carson Hospital. He was born November 1, 1968 in Ypsilanti, Michigan the son of William Earl Bartlett and Carolyn Louise Johnson. He had been working for the USDA as a Field Engineer for the past 25 years. He enjoyed the out-of-doors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. William is survived by three children, Bradley, Samantha and Charles Bartlett all of Riverdale; his mother, Carolyn Cole; his father, William Bartlett; and three sisters, Christine Guidroz, Nicole (Brian) Stephens and Susie Oakley; many nieces and nephews. Per William’s wishes a cremation has taken place with a memorial visitation to be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. Interment will be held in Ferris Center Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Bartlett Family. To view William’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 14, 2019