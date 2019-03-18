William (Jack) D. Gildea unexpectedly passed away Sunday, January 20th, 2019 due to natural causes in his apartment in Weidman, MI near Lake Isabella at the age of 77. Jack is originally from Kalamazoo, Ml and attended school at University High School and Western Michigan University. Jack loved to fly Airplanes and shared his passion and knowledge with many. He retired from Lacks Industries as a Corporate Pilot and continued his passion through teaching. He was also a Wings of Mercy pilot for many years. In addition to Aviation, Jack also spent time as an Electrician and in Tool and Die. In his spare time he had a great love for deer hunting, downhill and cross country skiing, tennis, water skiing, and much more. He really was a "Jack" of all trades. His positive nature was always comforting to be around and he has influenced many lives. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Saturday, April 27 from 4-6 p.m. in Jack's hangar at 1014 Campo Ct. Weidman, MI 48893. Jack had many friends and family who will miss him dearly. He has been called home by the Lord and is flying high with angels in heaven with nothing but "blue skies and tail winds". Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary