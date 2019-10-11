|
William Shrum, 89, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. He was born October 26, 1929, in Breckenridge, son of the late Roy Ross and Alta Lillian (Stutzman) Shrum. A 1948 graduate of St. Louis High School, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. On April 28, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Joy Biehl. Bill is a retired research technician from Dow Chemical, holding over six patents from Dow. He was very involved in his community as a founding member of the St. Louis , co-founder of the St. Louis Recreational Council, and past member of the St. Louis Historical Society. Bill gave 26 years of service to the City of St. Louis having served several terms on the St. Louis City Council and acting as Mayor Pro tem. He was also involved with the Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force. Bill truly loved the city of St. Louis and in 1996 was the recipient of the Spirit of St. Louis Award. Bill was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alma. An avid sportsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed sports and both coached and refereed local sports for many years. His favorite teams were MSU and the Detroit Tigers and Lions. Bill was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed creating many gifts for his family and friends. In addition, he was a wonderful cook and provided many cookouts, fish frys, breakfasts, and dinners for family and friends. His Salsa was amazing! He enjoyed science fiction and was a huge Star Trek and Star Wars fan. He will be dearly missed by many. Bill is survived by four children, Mark (Linda) Shrum of DeWitt, Dennis (Barb) Shrum of Lake Ann, Bob (Marie) Shrum of St. Johns, and Sharon (Joe) Kindig of Weidman; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Joy in 2015; younger brother, Clare Shrum; and infant daughter, Susan. Memorial plans are in progress and the funeral home website will be updated as soon as arrangements have been confirmed.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 13, 2019