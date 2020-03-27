|
William “Bill” Edward Zeien age 83, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. Bill was born on August 8, 1936, in Beal City Michigan. He was the son of Edward and Helen (Hauck) Zeien. He married Marilyn Thering on August 27, 1966. Bill’s passions were his family and farming with his brothers. He loved his land, was proud to be an American farmer, and he also worked for Dow Chemical retiring after 35 years of service. Bill also served in the United States Army from 1961-1965. Bill was a devoted Catholic and was loved by all who knew him. If you ever ate a meal with Bill you could be certain that he was going to pay for everyone at the table. If you ever came to visit his family at home, he was certain to make sure you were offered a drink. Bill never sat idle, he worked harder than most, and he always put his family first. Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Carmen (Randy) Bierschbach of Mt. Pleasant, Bradley Zeien of Mt. Pleasant, Jennifer (Rick Pang) Zeien of Houston, TX, and Nicole (Kelly) Rau of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Aleah Bierschbach, Lilly, Nolan, and Charlie Rau; siblings, Fred (Mary) Zeien, Steve (Joyce) Zeien, Tereasa (Ron) Lorenz, and Gerald (Chris) Zeien; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Edward and brothers, Joseph, Herman, and Richard Zeien. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private service with immediate family only for be held for Bill with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. Bill will be placed to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass on Monday, March 30, at 11 a.m. To do so please visit Bill’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made in honor/memory of Bill Zeien: Sacred Heart Academy, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Isabella County Commission on Aging, and The Woodland Hospice House. You may view Bill’s obituary online and send a written or video condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2020