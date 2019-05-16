Morning Sun Obituaries
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bill Sowle Jr., age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with his Lord and Creator, as well as being reunited with the love of his life, Peggy Stribley Sowle on May 13, 2019. He passed away peacefully at Crestwood Assisted Living Village. Upon his request, cremation has taken place. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Deacon Larry Fussman assisting. Following Mass, Rite of Committal will be in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. A luncheon will take place at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Funeral Home, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI on Friday, June 14, from 4:00-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Cancer Services of Isabella County, P.O. Box 36, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804-0036 or to the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804-0522. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church at the time of the memorial. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth McNeill and her fiancé, Thomas Trombley of Saginaw; son, William F. Sowle III of Indianapolis and his wife, Betsy; and two grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth McNeill and William F. Sowle, IV. Also surviving are his sisters, Ruth Anne Sowle of Mt. Pleasant and Bette Blake of Lake Orion; sisters in-law, Kathy Stribley of Syracuse, NY and Ruthie Darrah of Linden, MI; and brother in-law, Dick Stribley and his wife, Diane of San Antonio, TX. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Peggy; and his parents. For Bill’s full obituary, sign the online guest book, or leave a message for the family, please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019
