William "Jene" Glowacki; age 85 of Winn, Michigan lost his battle with cancer surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020. Jene was born October 5, 1934 the son of Frank and Agnes (Sharp) Glowacki. He served in the Army National Guard for 9 years. He worked at Lobdell Emery for 42 years before retirement. Jene and Carla enjoyed spending the winter months in Tucson with their daughter and her family and summers at their home in Winn with their sons, daughter-in-laws, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a lifelong blood donor for the American Red Cross. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to St Leo's Church in Winn until it was shut down. Jene was an avid Euchre player and often entered tournaments with his wife, Carla. Most of the time they both competed and either placed in first or second. They both enjoyed shuffleboard in Tucson and Mount Pleasant. They started camping when their children were young and continued through life. He also spent his retirement days cutting wood. Jene's passion was the Tiger baseball games and was known for coaching and later umpiring local community little league teams in Winn. But, most importantly, he loved spending his days with his family of which he was so proud of their accomplishments. Not only did Jene love his family, but he was a big fan and supported of all of his children's and grandchildren's sports. Jene is survived by his wife, Carla of 66 years, son Chris (Helen) Glowacki of Mecosta, daughter Sheila Glowacki (Al) Taylor of Tucson AZ, son Tony (Shelly) of Riverdale, son Patrick (Nancy) of Shepherd, and son Matthew (Stacey) of Oxford. Fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters, Audrey (Dave) Peters of Lakeland FL, Joyce (Wendell) Peabody of Blanchard, and Martha (Joe) Nemechek of Lakeland Fl. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Frank Jr. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Kawka officiating. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at St. Vincent de Paul, 168 E Wright Ave., Shepherd MI 48883. Burial will follow at St. Leo's cemetery in Winn MI. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice in our dad's and granddad's name. Mid Michigan Homecare and Hospice, 3007 N Saginaw Rd., Midland MI 48640. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



