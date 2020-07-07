age 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Crestwood Village in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Friday, July 10, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a Private Memorial Service for Bill will be held on Friday, July 10, at 12 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel.
or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel
. Bill was born on the Banks family farm in Wabash County, IL, on December 15, 1932, the son of John and Maudie (Anspach) Litherland. Bill married Marjorie Price on November 6, 1954 in Marion, IL. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the military, Bill worked in the oil and gas fields throughout Illinois, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Michigan, eventually opening his own company, B & B Oilfield Equipment. Bill loved many sports and was an avid golfer, and some say a pool shark in his younger years. He enjoyed giving to his church and community. He was a member of the Michigan Oil and Gas Association, Shepherd Lions Club, Shriners International, and was a Mason. After the death of his wife Marj, Bill and Beulah Whitman married on February 21, 1999 and resided in Polk City, FL. Bill is survived by wife, Beulah Banks; children, Billie Lea (Betsy) Curtiss and Hal (Erin) Banks; grandchildren, Kristen Gould, Ryan (Kelli) Curtiss, Danielle (Adam) Brickner, and Devan (Dustin) Pearson; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Cooper Gould, Jackson and Joseph Curtiss, Ayla and Ellery Brickner, and Reed Pearson. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Banks; daughter, Linda Banks; and parents. You may view Bill’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
